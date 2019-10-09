With $3.5 million on the line, Mattress Mack still optimistic Astros will win it all

HOUSTON - Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is still optimistic the Astros will win Game 5 and advance to the American League Championship Series.

He's got a lot riding on it.

The Gallery Furniture owner recently placed a $3.5 million bet in the DraftKings Sportsbook at the Scarlet Pearl Casino in Mississippi that the Astros would win it all.

KPRC 2 was the only Houston news station to travel to the state and witness McIngvale make history by placing the largest bet ever in Mississippi's sportsbook history.

On Wednesday, Mack told KPRC he is feeling just fine after Tuesday's loss against the Rays.

"The Astros are great," he said. "I'm 100 percent confident they will play the Yankees."

If the Astros win Thursday, they will play the Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

The game starts at 6:07 p.m.

