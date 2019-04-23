Marwin Gonzalez returns to Minute Maid Park as member of Twins

HOUSTON - A familiar face was back at Minute Maid Park Monday afternoon, former Astros player Marwin Gonzalez.

The utility player, who now plays for the Minnesota Twins, was greeted by several of his former teammates, including Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve before batting practice.

The Astros and Twins open a three-game series Monday night at MMP.

“It feels good, not going to lie,” Gonzalez said. “This was the place that gave me my welcome to the big leagues.”

The free agent signed a two-year, $21 million deal with the Twins during the offseason. Gonzalez hit arguably the biggest home run in Astros' history when he went deep in game two of the 2017 World Series. The Astros went on to beat the Dodgers to capture the franchise’s first ever World Series title.

“I remember the last out of the World Series,” Gonzalez said. “That’s every kid's dream to win a World Series.”

