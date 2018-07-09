Luc Mbah a Moute joins Clippers on one-year deal

HOUSTON - Free agent forward Luc Richard Mbah a Moute has signed a one-year deal to play with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The deal is for one year, $4.3 million.

He played one season for the Rockets and was an important piece in the Rockets' defensive resurgence. The Rockets jumped from 26th in points-per-game allowed all the way up to sixth in his one season.

He provided defensive versatility that allowed the Rockets to employ their switch-everything defense. The 10-year veteran was also a key component in Mike D'Antoni's offense, chipping in 7.5 points per game while shooting 36 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

He also dealt with a recurring shoulder injury in the regular season that limited his effectiveness in the postseason.

He previously played for the Clippers for two years prior to joining the Rockets.

