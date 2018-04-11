Luc Mbah a Moute dislocates shoulder in meaningless Rockets game

LOS ANGELES - Houston Rockets forward Luc Mbah a Moute has dislocated his right shoulder in a meaningless game for the Western Conference leaders.

Mbah a Moute was injured during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Mbah a Moute missed 15 games in December and January after dislocating his right shoulder during a fall, and it happened again on a dunk in traffic at Staples Center.

The Rockets (64-16) are locked into the top seed in the West playoffs with two games to play, but coach Mike D'Antoni kept his normal starting lineup and rotation for their penultimate regular-season game.

Mbah a Moute is a key rotation player for the Rockets, averaging 7.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game off the bench.

