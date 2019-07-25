Looking through a wide lens at the Texans wide receivers

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans celebrates against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans hope their wide receiving corps can stay healthy in 2019.

DeAndre Hopkins is a 99 Overall rating (that's really good) in this year's version of "Madden NFL" for good reason -- he might be the best wide receiver in the NFL.

Hopkins has only missed one game in his six-year career, and last season, he put up career highs in catches (116) and yards (1,572), and had 11 touchdowns on his way to his second straight All-Pro season.

But beyond Hopkins, the Texans wide receivers have struggled to stay healthy.

Will Fuller V, the Texans' No. 2 outside receiver, and slot receiver Keke Coutee both played well when in the lineup but weren't in the lineup for very long. The pair combined to miss 19 of 36 possible games last season, causing the Texans to run out various different starters throughout the year, including since-departed DeMaryius Thomas.

Here's a look at the Texans wide receiver depth:

WR1 DEANDRE HOPKINS

6-foot-1, 212 pounds

2018: 115 catches, 1,572 yards, 11 TD (1st Team All-Pro)

What they say: Vyncint Smith (on Hopkins as a 99 on 'Madden'): "He said he's known he's been a cheat code. I told him, 'You're a cheat code,' and he said, 'I know.'"

WR2 WILL FULLER V

6-foot-0, 184 pounds

2018: 32 catches, 503 yards, 4 TD (missed 9 games due to ACL tear)

What they say: DeShaun Watson: "He's a threat every time he steps on the field. He's a guy that can make big-time plays, stretch the field. It's good to have him active and back on the field with us."

SLOT KEKE COUTEE

5-foot-11, 180 pounds

2018: 28 catches, 287 yards, 1 TD (missed 10 games, mostly due to a hamstring injury)

What they say: Bill O'Brien: "Keke is an excellent young player, had an awesome spring after coming off of a tough year. The big thing for him will just be staying healthy, being consistent and working the way he's working."

THE REST OF THE DEPTH

If those three receivers stay healthy, the Texans have a chance to have an explosive offense. If Fuller and Coutee miss time like last season, Smith and DeAndre Carter combined to start four games last season. Carter had 16 catches for 146 yards with no scores in his 7 games for the Texans. Smith had 5 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. Outside of Carter and Smith, there is a mix of long-shot rookies.

