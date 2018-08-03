Longhorns report back to ATX for camp

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns are back on the Forty Acres, gearing up for Year Two of the Tom Herman Era. The team will hold its first practice Friday morning at UT.

"I'm excited to see our football team play football," said head coach Tom Herman. "We haven't done that since the spring game.

"We've had an amazing summer. Our guys are in unbelievable shape."

The 'Horns went 7-6 last year -- Herman's first in Austin. It was their first winning campaign since Mack Brown's final season as head coach in 2013.

Herman -- who went 22-4 in two seasons as the Houston Cougars head coach -- is trying to restore the Longhorns to national prominence. UT enters 2018 ranked 21st in the Coaches Top 25.

The biggest story in camp will be at quarterback, where Herman and his staff must choose a starter between junior Shane Buechele and sophomore Sam Ehlinger. That duo split time throughout 2017 and will do so again to start camp.

Herman says he'll make an announcement on his starter "when it becomes obvious.

"I think the sooner the better, for sure. But as I've said before, coaches really don't make that decision. The players themselves make that decision when they separate themselves, when the team starts to gravitate, when the ball moves more when you're in there versus when the other guy is in there."

UT opens the new season September 1st against Maryland at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.