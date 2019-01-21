Longhorns' new mascot? Matthew McConaughey dons burnt orange power suit in epic sideline show

Actor Matthew McConaughey, right, visits with Texas forward Dylan Osetkowski before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

HOUSTON - Matthew McConaughey knows how to wear any suit, but particularly a burnt orange one.

On Saturday night, the Academy Award-winning actor was integral to the action -- and easy to spot -- in a three-piece orange ensemble near the bench at the University of Texas’ Frank Erwin Center.

McConaughey, a UT alum, is the so-called “minister of culture” at the school. He looked a lot like a coach on Saturday night, caught on camera urging the players to stand up and support their teammates from the sidelines and took part in team huddles throughout the game.

Matthew McConaughey is wearing a burnt orange suit and is basically acting as an assistant coach for Texas. He's in the team huddle! #NeverGraduate pic.twitter.com/BdGjrtLtyK — Carson Cunningham (@KOCOCarson) January 20, 2019

Matthew McConaughey at Club Erwin today for Texas-OU. That’s a heck of a suit. pic.twitter.com/gTqsiIBJN3 — Trenton Daeschner (@TrentDaeschner) January 20, 2019

Call it the power of “all right, all right, all right” -- the Longhorns beat Oklahoma 75-72.

