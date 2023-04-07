Texans’ Tavierre Thomas, students Huddle Against Hunger to benefit Houston Food Bank

Houston Texans cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37) runs back an interception for a touchdown while Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Storm Norton (74) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )

HOUSTON – Hustling a grocery cart around a Kroger store, Texans cornerback Tavierre Thomas had some extra baggage to push while participating in a scavenger hunt with Sam Houston Elementary school students.

Thomas was pushing Toro, the Texans’ mascot, during a Huddle Against Hunger event to benefit the Houston Food Bank.

“Toro was real heavy,” Thomas said with a laugh. “That’s no shot at him. He probably needs to get in the gym with us. He does a lot of amazing things. I’m just happy I’m here with him.”

Thomas, retired Texans running back Jonathan Wells and cheerleaders assisted the students who completed the Huddle Against Hunger curriculum as they competed in a race to find healthy food options and locate the items. The Huddle Against Hunger Program presented by Kroger was developed in partnership with the Houston Food Bank and the Texans and is designed to help students better understand issues around food insecurity, hunger and the importance of nutrition.

“It was a lot of fun,” Thomas said. “I wish I could have brought my son, but he would have been all over the place. It was a lot of fun I’m happy I came out. I’m always up for doing that. Anytime I can help out with anything with giving back, I’m going to do that. I’m happy I came and I’m happy that the Food Bank is giving back as much as they are.”

The Texans re-signed Thomas to a one-year, $3 million deal with a $500,000 signing bonus and a $1.5 million base salary that’s fully guaranteed, a $250,000 per game active roster bonus and a $750,000 playtime incentive for defensive snaps.

The veteran nickel back and special-teams contributor made it back from a quadriceps injury to start six of 10 games played and finished with 41 tackles, one for a loss and two forced fumbles.

Thomas’ two-year, $4 million contract had expired after last season. The former Cleveland Browns undrafted free agent and Division II All-American from Ferris State had hoped to sign a new deal with the Texans, and now he has.

“It means a lot just to know they actually wanted me back,” Thomas said. “A lot of teams were talking and talking, but wasn’t putting anything on the table. The Houston Texans, they did and they want to build a winning program. I’m here for it.”

#Texans Tavierre Thomas @TavierreT Jonathan Wells @TexansTORO1 @kroger annual Huddle Against Hunger scavenger hunt students from Sam Houston Elementary to benefit Thomas' message to students 'A lot of people don't come from wealthy families. I'm happy I'm here' @HoustonFoodBank pic.twitter.com/xiURs6vVMP — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 6, 2023

Thomas, who recorded a career-high 86 tackles in 2021, with one forced fumble and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, is looking forward to playing for new Texans coach DeMeco Ryans. The Texans’ first phase of the offseason program starts Tuesday.

“I feel like DeMeco is going to do really good in htis league as a head coach because he’s been in our shoes,” Thomas said. “He’s played, now he’s coaching. From what everyone tells me that he’s coached, they love him and they say we’re going to love him, too. I’m looking forward to Tuesday and actually meeting him. Hopefully, we get this thing rolling. With his leadership, I feel like we can get there.”

Being back with the Texans means that Thomas gets to continue playing with his best friend, veteran corner Desmond King, and second-year corner Derek Stingley and second-year safety Jalen Pitre.

“I made a lot of friendships with a lot of guys on the team,” Thomas said. “The young guys look up to me. They teach me, just like they teach them. We’re all real close. (Corners coach) Dino (Vasso) is a players coach. We’re happy he’s back as well. I’m happy I didn’t have to move. I bought a house.”

And Thomas is celebrating his wedding July 2.

“I’m getting married,” he said. “I’m looking forward to that.”

Aaron Wilson is an NFL and Texans reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com