TOMBALL, Texas – This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Tomball Memorial’s Reed Odell.

He’s a senior and is the anchor for the basketball team’s defense, according to his coach Matt Bailey. Odell averages for to five blocks a game now, Bailey said, adding that he’s had games where he’s had almost 10 blocks.

Congratulations on being our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week, Reed!