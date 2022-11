The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Ridge Point High School’s Austin Carlisle.

The quarterback, who is only a sophomore, led his team to a double OT victory against Katy Thompkins.

“He reminds me of Baker Mayfield, he has a great throw and motion,” said Ridge Point head football coach Rick Lafavers.

Congratulations on being our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week, Austin!