MARUCCI ELITE: St. Pius X Evans the next big arm in Houston

One of the most coveted arms in the state of Texas in the Class of 2024 is St. Pius X pitcher Casan Evans.

The jump from his freshman to sophomore year was meteoric as Evans helped lead the Panthers to a second-place finish in district and a spot in the TAPPS postseason.

“It was a really fun year and I felt like I did amazing on the mound,” he said. “My velocity jumped from 89 to 95 miles per hour over the year and I was just so much more confident in myself and my team behind me.

Evans strike percentage was in the high 60s and his strike out to walk ratio greatly improved.

“I know the season just ended but I really can’t wait until next year,” he said. “We have an opportunity to win it all if everything goes to plan.”

This summer will be big for the 6-foot-2, 180-pound pitcher/infielder, who plays for Marucci Elite Texas. He is coached by former MLB stars Adam Dunn and Aaron Hill and the program is run by Chris Schultea.

“It’s just a family there,” he said. “Coach Schultea is like a dad to me during the summers. Coach Dunn and Hill just let you play your game. They are there to help with any tweaks or advice, but they just want you to go out, play ball and have fun. I will be all over the place this summer at tournaments with Marucci.”

As the tournament season heats up, so does the recruiting process. Evans has become a hot name around recruiting circles.

“It’s been crazy the last two summers with recruiting,” he said. “I’m just taking it slow and making sure I find the right place. I’m looking for a good baseball community just go play some ball.”

Evans is a big Alex Bregman and Mike Trout fan along with the University of Tennessee.

“I’m trying to get to the league and I love to watch those guys because of their work ethic,” he said about Bregman and Trout. “What they do on a daily basis is work on the basics… the fundamentals.

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello and the Vols have also peaked his interest.

“Coach V has his team’s back,” he laughed. “When you see that chest bump (after a questionable call by and umpire during at game), you can see what kind of coach he is. He’s with his team.”

Evans knows what having a coach in his corner means on a daily basis.

His father, Mike Evans, is the head coach of St. Pius X.

“Talking baseball is just a thing in our family,” he said. “On the field and in the classroom, he’s one way. During a game, he’s another. At home, he’s always having fun and turns the coaching off. I’ve heard from other guys whose dads are their coaches and it doesn’t go well. We have a really special relationship. He’s the best. I don’t know how he does it.”

Surrounded by a tight, baseball family with his best interest at heart – Evans is a can’t-miss kid with Major League upside. Stay tuned.