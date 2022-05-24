WINTER WARNING: Bay Area Christian Stars Were Ready for a Big Winter Season

BAY AREA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL WRESTLERS, SWIMMERS, SOCCER AND HOOPS STARS WERE READY FOR A BIG WINTER SEASON. AND DID THEY DELIVER! CHECK OUT THE HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE COLD ZONE OF WINTER SPORTS.

Boys Basketball

[Back Row]: Bryson Garrison, JJ Greagrey, Dakota Rodgers, Jude Hebert and Austin Ariens; [Front Row]: Neal Cummings, Andrew Boyd and Josh Tidwell

Bay Area Christian School garnered wins against Briarwood, Holy Trinity Catholic, Legacy Prep and Cristo Ray Jesuit in non-district play in the 2021-2022 campaign. The Broncos came up short for a win in district play though, keeping them out of the postseason picture.

Neal Cummings earned first-team, all-district honors, while Dakota Rodgers and Andrew Boyd were second teamers. Wesley Barnes and Gabriel Moreno were honorable-mention picks as well.

As BACS looks towards the 22-23 season, there will be big pieces to replace as all their all-district picks were seniors.

Girls Basketball

[Back Row]: Lauren Yetter, Jenna Jones, Preston Walker, Jillian Price and Madison Sewell; [Front Row]: Jordan Tisnado, Gracie Rambin, Elle Underwood, Anna Sewell and Alyson Griffith

Bay Area Christian School not only got into the 2022 playoffs, but garnered a win once there.

The Broncos defeated Holy Cross of San Antonio 38-31 in the Bi-District round to punch their ticket to the Area Round. There, they fell short to Lutheran High School ending their season.

BACS was led by sophomore Gracie Rambin and senior Madison Sewell, who were both honorable mention, all-state selections. That duo also made first-team, all-district along with junior Jenna Jones.

Sophomore Jordan Tisnado and juniors Elle Underwood and Alyson Griffith were named second-team, all-district honorees. Senior Anna Sewell and freshmen Jillian Price and Lauren Yetter were honorable mention, all-district picks.

This team will have some experience back for the 2022-23 season as seven of the nine all-district picks are set to return.

Boys Soccer

[Back Row]: John Russo, David Boyd, Ethan Gould and Tyson Fenier; [Front Row]: Knox Nave, Treyton Showen, and Corban Whittington

Bay Area Christian School got into the 2022 playoffs and defeated The Atonement Academy 4-3 to advance to the Area Round. Once there, BACS fell short to Our Lady of the Hills, bringing an end to their season.

Once the season was concluded, the awards poured in.

Sophomore Corban Whittington was named first-team, all-district as a defender and sophomore Gavin Galindo as a goalkeeper. Second teamers included junior Knox Nave on offense, senior Trey Showen in the midfield and junior David Boyd as a defender.

Honorable-mention selections included sophomore Ethan Rasmussen on offense, junior John Russo and freshman Diego Rivera on defense and sophomore Benjamin Ahmed-Zaid at goalkeeper.

Girls Soccer

2021-2022 Bay Area Christian School Girls Soccer Team

The Broncos girls soccer squad had a nice season on the pitch in 2022.

In the playoffs, they earned a first-round bye and then defeated The Atonement Academy 3-0 in the Area Round to advance to the Regional Championship. Once there, they fell short to Cypress Christian School.

The squad was led by honorable mention, all-state selections – senior Annelise Shaw on offense and freshman Eden Haynes on defense.

Shaw and Haynes also earned first-team, all-district honors along with senior Madeline Ryan for her play in the midfield. Second-team picks included junior Piper Ashley on offense, senior Sabrina Bowers on defense and sophomore Sophia Grimm back in goal.

Honorable-mention picks included senior Milla Martinez on offense, and sophomores Samantha Stanley and Kennedy Pratt in the midfield.

Swimming

[Standing]: Abigail Hilliard, Ayden Hilliard, Jake Fincher, Robert Farland, Maddigan Staples and Kade Curley; [Sitting]: Clayton Yetter, Pauline Alberto, Aidan Curley, Campbell Bradley, Raymond Farland

It was a fruitful year in the pool for the Broncos. The boys swim team finished as the TAPPS Division III State Runner-Ups with 185.5 points, while the girls came in ninth with 87 points.

In the relays, the boys 400-yard freestyle took first place with a time of 3:43.86 (New School Record) and finished second in the 200-yard freestyle touching the wall at 1:40.52 (New School Record). Individually, freshman Ayden Hilliard had a solid high school debut. Ayden took fourth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:13.19 - New School Record) and fifth in the 100- yard breaststroke (1:09.44 - New School Record).

Sophomore Robert Farland took fifth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:51.43 - New School Record), while junior Aidan Curley took sixth (6:01.14). Robert also took eighth in the 50-yard freestyle (24.40). Freshman Raymond Farland placed eighth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.72) and 10th in the 200-yard freestyle (2:00.05).

For the girls, junior Abby Hilliard took sixth in the 100- yard breaststroke (1:19.60). The girls’ relay teams took sixth in the 200-yard medley relay (2:27.01), eighth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:08.23) and sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:57.05).

Wrestling

[Back Row]: Rylan Dee, Titus Grumbles, Kade Sink and Landon Hall; [Front Row]: Noah Pike, Matthew Anderson and Elliott Jones

Bay Area Christian School had a pair of wrestlers battle it out for TAPPS State Championships.

Titus Grumbles brought home the 195-pound State Championship defeating Trace Langin of St. Thomas with a pin at the 3:40 mark. Grumbles finished the season 21-4 overall.

In the 220-pound weight class, Kade Sink brought home the State Runner-Up medal. Sink fell in the State Title Match and finished his year with a 15-5 record.

Grumbles and Sink went on to take second and third, respectively, at Prep State as well.