THE WRAP: Bay Area Christian Rollin’ In The Fall

Bay Area Christian School Football, Volleyball and Cross Country stars shined in their 2021 fall seasons, repping the Broncos in the playoff and state meet.

Football

Gannon Phillips, Ethan Mann, Kade Sink, Adam Atwell, Wesley Barnes, Smith Nave, Andrew Boyd and Ty Cappi

In the 2021 season, Bay Area Christian School pieced together a run that advanced the Broncos one win away from playing for the TAPPS Division III State Championship.

Bay Area Christian School defeated Northland Christian (42-15) and Legacy Prep (35- 21) to reach the TAPPS State Semifinals. Once there, the Broncos fell short to Cypress Christian School ending their season at 11-2 overall.

In awards season, running back/defensive back Smith Nave led the group with a first-team, all-state selection on offense and defense. Other first teamers included linebacker Kade Sink, also an honorable mention, all-state offensive lineman, and safety Wesley Barnes – who was also a second-team, all-state pick at running back.

Second-team, all-state picks included offensive lineman Ty Cappi, kicker/ punter Adam Atwell and defensive lineman Titus Grumbles. Linebacker Andrew Boyd and defensive back Noah Box earned honorable-mention nods on defense.

Volleyball

Anya Fuller, Avery Collins, Skylar Wilson, Anzley Rinard, Claire Murphy and Anna Sewell

Bay Area Christian School volleyball saw its season come to a close in the Area Round of the TAPPS 4A Playoffs to Lutheran High School.

The Broncos were led by honorable-mention, all-state picks Anzley Rinard and Skylar Wilson. On the District 5 all-district squad – Rinard, Wilson, Claire Murphy and Alyson Griffith – all were named to the first team. Avery Collins, Anna Sewell and Anya Fuller were second-team, all-district picks, while Emma Iles was an honorable-mention selection.

As they look towards the 2022 season, Griffith and Fuller are set to return to the stable.

Cross Country

Makayla Caldwell, Sam Shuto, Keegan Schoellkopf, Campbell Bradley and Carson Slafka

Bay Area Christian School had a solid showing at the 2021 TAPPS Cross Country State Championships in November.

The boys team finished sixth overall with two runners in the Top 20 and four in the Top 50. The girls took eighth overall with a Top 10 finisher and three more in the Top 65.

Senior Trey Showen paced the boys team with an eighth place finish, crossing at 17:52 .2 , while sophomore Caroline Bonnecaze took 10th for the girls with a time of 13:40.2.

Showen and Bonnecaze both earned TAPPS all-state honors.

For the boys, sophomore Carson Slafka finished 16th (18:10.4), freshman Diego Rivera placed 44th (20:12.7), sophomore Robert Farland took 51 st (20:32.0), junior Samuel Shuto crossed at 102 nd (23:17.7 ), freshman Kyle Caldwell took 114th (24:08.8) and junior Keegan Schoellkopf finished 120th (25:06.3).

On the girls’ side, freshman Campbell Bradley came in 32 nd (14:54.4), junior Makayla Caldwell took 69th (16:16.3), senior Sabrina Bowers placed 72 nd (16:28.4), freshman Maddigan Staples crossed at 76th (16:45.2) and freshman Hannah McCabe came in at 82 nd (17:06.3).