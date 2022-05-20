BREAKING: Second Baptist School wins TAPPS Division II Baseball State Championship

HOUSTON - Second Baptist School is once again at the top of the mountain of TAPPS Division II Baseball.

The Eagles captured the program's sixth State Championship on Thursday afternoon with an 11-5 victory over The Brook Hill School at the University of Texas-Arlington. It is the first title for Second Baptist School since the 2016 season.

Second Baptist School cashed in on an eight-run fourth inning to blow the game wide open, coming back from an early 3-0 deficit. The Eagles expanded the lead in the seventh off an RBI triple from JD Crisp and a sacrifice fly by Leighton Reddy, scoring two runs.

This makes it back-to-back years that Second Baptist School has won team State Championships in the spring, joining the 2021 Eagles' softball team, which won the TAPPS Division II State Championship a year ago.

Second Baptist School baseball is led by head coach Rayner Noble, who this past year was inducted into the University of Houston Athletics Hall of Honor. His staff includes Terry Pirtle, Andy Pettitte and Stephen Burris.