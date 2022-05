SADDLE UP: Bay Area Christian School Photo Feature

IT WAS ANOTHER GREAT YEAR FOR BAY AREA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL SPORTS ACROSS ALL SEASONS. WELCOME TO THE INAUGURAL EDITION OF THE VYPE BACS YEAR IN REVIEW MAGAZINE. LEARN MORE ABOUT THE BRONCS’ ACCOMPLISHMENTS IN THE 2021-2022 SCHOOL YEAR WITHIN THESE PAGES. LET ’S RIDE BRONCO NATION!

Ethan Mann

Jordan Tisnado

Corban Whittington

Milla Martinez

Jake Fincher

Hannah Greagrey

Cassie Perkins

Micah Collins

Bennett Alford

Adam Atwell

Dakota Rodgers

Anna Sewell

Carson Slafka

Annelise Shaw

Davis DuPont

Abigail Hilliard

Isaiah Bulman

Avery Collins

Halle Hudgins

Andrew Boyd

Ty Cappi

Campbell Bradley

Maddie Ryan

Paige McClain, Jordan Symes, Michael Tweed, Bennett Alford and Jordan Tisnado

Skylar Wilson

Knox Nave

Jenna Jones

Grayson Thallman

Hannah Greagrey, Maley Jane Holloman, Emma Sweeney, Alana Hall and Calley Bennett