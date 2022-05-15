STATE TRACK: One-on-One with Klein’s India Alix, silver medalist long jumper

AUSTIN - When India Alix finished third at the Regional Championships and just missed her ticket to the UIL State Track & Field Meet, that fueled the Klein High junior.

Alix came back in 2022 and qualified in the long and the triple jump for the Bearkats. On Saturday morning, Alix nailed her second-longest jump of the season at 20-feet. That leap secured a silver medal for the junior.

"I felt like I could have pushed myself a little bit more," Alix said. "But I got what I needed to to get at least a silver medal."

VYPE caught up with Alix following her silver-medal performance. Check out the interview below.