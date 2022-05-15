STATE TRACK 6A Notebook: Summer Creek wins second-straight boys state crown, full results

AUSTIN – Summer Creek is entering an exclusive club.

Entering the 2022 season, the Bulldogs were the defending Class 6A State Champions. Bringing home the crown a year ago inside Mike A. Myers Stadium gave Summer Creek the program's second-ever title. Its first at the Class 6A level.

On Saturday, as Darius Rainey put the finishing touches of his high school career with a third gold medal of the night and securing with a 4x400-meter relay victory back-to-back State Championships for Summer Creek.

"It is great for the community and great for the Class of 2022," Summer Creek coach Shelton Ervin said. "It has put us in the category with The Woodlands, North Shore, DeSoto and a couple of other programs that have won back-to-back championships at the 6A level. That's huge."

Rainey was a big piece of the Bulldogs' success, becoming the first-ever athlete to take gold in the 400 and 800-meter races at the 6A level at the state meet. The 4x400-meter relay finish gave him three golds - one of the most impressive performances of the meet.

The USC-signee was determined to walk away as a State Champion.

"Ever since last year when I got finished with State, I locked in," Rainey said. "I had one goal in mind and that was just to win every event I was put in at State. I was going to put the work in because that's my mentality. I want to win."

Ervin added about Rainey: "He's a special kid. Ultimately, I'm just a bus driver that makes sure he gets to the meet. He's easy to coach, most of the time. But when it comes to that track and the baton in his hands or lining up in the blocks, he's a dog. He's special."

🚨SUMMER CREEK'S RUN TO GLORY🚨



In the field events earlier in the day, Aaron Davis shined winning the triple jump. Justin Craft took fourth in the shot put, which also gave the Bulldogs points before all their running events scored.

"We pride ourselves on being a total team," Ervin said. "We build up the field events, the running, the distance and everything to where we can have a situation like this and be the last team standing."

For Summer Creek it is back-to-back titles. For the city of Houston, it is the fifth-straight year that a boys track & field team claimed the top prize.

"We've got to keep it in H-Town," Ervin said.

Record-Setting Day!

It seemed as though no record was safe.

Inside the walls of Mike A. Meyers Stadium on Saturday, as the Class 6A events for the day checked off the list, the number of record-setting performances grew as each set of events passed.

Houston-area athletes were a part of quite a few of those.

The biggest came from Tomball Memorial's Molly Haywood in the girls pole vault. Coming in, Haywood was not only a favorite to win the event but also break the state meet record of 13-feet-9-inches that was set only a year ago.

Haywood cleared that mark on her first try to tie the record and then went over at 14-feet to take ownership. Haywood was going jump for jump with Coppell's Skyler Schuller.

When the bar went up to 14-feet-3-inches, Haywood was the only one to clear it, bringing home gold and rewriting the record book.

"Super cool, I'm hoping to beat the record again next year," Haywood said. "But to have it is absolutely insane. I've looked up to some of the girls that have had it for years. To be able to jump like they do is outstanding."

In the 6A boys high jump, Strake Jesuit's Jayce Posey broke the Class 6A record from 2004, clearing 7-feet-4.25-inches.

The previous record was held by Cinco Ranch's Scott Sellers. In the 6A boys triple jump, Fort Bend Travis' went all out on his final Damilare Olukosi jump of the day to hit 51-feet-8.75-inches, breaking the previous 6A record from 2001. In that year, Nimitz's Stephen Brown hit 51-feet-6.25-inches.

In the 6A boys shot put, Seven Lakes' Matthew Rueff capped his high school career hitting 68-feet-1.75-inches in his final throw of the day.

"After my third throw I knew I was still missing it off my hand," Rueff said. "I went to my coach and said I have three throws left in my high school career. We went all out, wrapped hard and I just got through the front. I knew that was it when I threw it."

It gave the Auburn track-signee the gold and the Seven Lakes school record, passing Cooper Campbell, who had held it with a throw of 66-feet-7 1/2-inches.

"It means a lot, it's emotional," Rueff said about being in the record books. "I know all these guys, who were the school record holders in the past. Just to have some of them here and be able to watch it and know that I'm on there now it's awesome. It means a lot to me."

Multiple Medals

The Houston-area had multiple athletes make it to Austin in differing events. Some were in multiple field events, while others held court in the field in the morning and on the oval come the evening.

In the field events, Klein High's India Alix made it onto the podium in the long jump and the triple jump. It was a successful first-ever trip to the UIL State Track & Field meet for Alix, who hit 20-feet in the long jump for silver and 41-feet-11.25-inches in the triple jump for bronze.

"It pumped me up," Alix said about missing state last year. "I trained harder and longer. I got a better recovery with a new regiment going so I could get myself mentally and physically prepared."

In the running events, Summer Creek's Rainey brough home a pair of gold medals in the 400-meter, the 800-meter races and the 4x400-meter relay. Mayde Creek's Simone Ballard garnered the gold in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles.

Klein Forest's Jelani Watkins won gold in the 200-meter dash, 4x200-meter relay and silver in the 4x100-meter relay.

"This gives me a lot of confidence," Watkins said. "Because it shows me that I can compete with older guys."

Top Performers

6A Girls High Jump – Jaela Auguste (Grand Oaks) – 2nd place (5-feet-8-inches) 6A Boys High Jump – Jace Posey (Strake Jesuit) -State Champion (7-feet-4.25-inches) 6A Girls 3200 Meter – Reese Vannerson (2nd place – 9:01.17) 6A Boys Shot Put – Matthew Rueff (Seven Lakes) (State Champion – 68-feet-1.75-inches) 6A Girls Long Jump – India Alix (Klein) – 2nd place (20-feet) 6A Boys Long Jump – Aaron Davis (Summer Creek) – State Champion (25-feet-3.75-inches); Jayden Keys (Tompkins) – 3rd place (24-feet-8.25-inches) 6A Boys Pole Vault – Matthew Kumar (Tompkins) – State Champion (16-feet-3-inches) 6A Girls Triple Jump – Jade Johnson (Summer Creek) – State Champion (42-feet-6-inches), India Alix (Klein) – 3rd place (41-feet-11.25-inches) 6A Boys Triple Jump – Damilare Olukosi (FB Travis) – State Champion (51-feet-8.75-inches); Jaden Harris (North Shore) – 2nd place (50-feet-3.75-inches) 6A Girls Pole Vault – Molly Haywood (Tomball Memorial) – State Champion & New State Meet Record (14-feet-3-inches) 6A Boys Discus – Mitchell Blakeslee (The Woodlands – 2nd place (181-feet); Chris Herpin (Pearland Dawson – 3rd place (176-feet-6-inches) 6A Girls 4X100 Relay – Fort Bend Bush (State Champion – 45.33); Klein Forest (3rd – 45.98) 6A Boys 4x100 Relay – Klein Forest (2nd – 40.11); Shadow Creek (3rd – 40.28) 6A Boys 800 Meter – Darius Rainey (Summer Creek) – State Champion (1:50.63) 6A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles – Simone Ballard (Mayde Creek) – State Champion (13.33); Zaire Moore (Cypress Falls) – 2nd (13.61); Rylee Hampton (Cypress Ridge) – 3rd (13.73) 6A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles – Donovan Bradley (Summer Creek) – 2nd (13.71); Shane Gardner (George Ranch) – 3rd (13.73) 6A Girls 100 Meter Dash – Nita Koom-Dadzie (Kingwood) – 2nd (11.53) 6A Boys 100 Meter Dash – Isaac Henderson (Shadow Creek) – 2nd (10.31) 6A Girls 4x200-Meter Relay – Shadow Creek (State Champions – 1:35.14) 6A Boys 4x200 Meter Relay – Klein Forest (State Champions – 1:23.37) 6A Girls 400 Meter – Haley Tate (Seven Lakes) - 2nd place – 53.03; Rachel Joseph (FB Bush) – 3rd place – 53.42 6A Boys 400 Meter – Darius Rainey (Summer Creek) – State Champion (46.36) 6A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles – Simone Ballard (Mayde Creek) – State Champion (41.11); Kayla Meyers (Klein Forest) – 2nd (41.51)

6A Boys 300 Meter Hurdles - Eugene Liger (Cypress Woods) - State Champion (36.57); Donovan Bradley (Summer Creek) - 3rd (37.18) 6A Girls 200 Meter Dash - Cameryn Dickson (Clear Brook) - 2nd place (23.20) 6A Boys 200 Meter Dash - Jelani Watkins (Klein Forest) - State Champion (20.78); Tyriq Brunn (Shadow Creek) - 2nd place (21.00) 6A Boys 1600 Meter Race - Emanuel Galdino (Stratford) - State Champion (4:06.40); Ruben Rojas (Seven Lakes) - 3rd place (4:08.76) 6A Girls 4x400 Relay - Shadow Creek (State Champion) - 3:41.69; Atascocita (3rd) - 3:44.86 6A Boys 4X400 Relay - Summer Creek (State Champion) - 3:10.36; Klein (3rd) - 3:13.29