MOVING ON: TAPPS baseball/softball playoff roundup

The Houston area will be well represented at the TAPPS baseball and softball state tournament next week.

The following is this weekend’s regional playoff roundup for TAPPS baseball and softball schools, with pairings for next week's state semifinals.

BASEBALL

DIVISION III

Friday’s Game

>> Northland Christian 7, First Baptist Christian 0

Saturday’s Game

>> Bay Area Christian School 7, Cypress Christian School 5

TAPPS Final Four: May 19, 3:30 p.m.: Northland Christian vs. Bay Area Christian School

DIVISION II

Friday’s Games

>> Lutheran South Academy 17, Brentwood Christian School 1

>> Second Baptist School 10, St. Michael’s Catholic Academy 0

TAPPS Final Four: May 18, 4 p.m.: Lutheran South Academy vs. Second Baptist Academy

DIVISION I

Friday’s Games

>> Concordia Lutheran 5, San Antonio Christian 1

>> Game 1: Central Catholic 17, St. Pius X 2 (5); Game 2: Central Catholic 11, St. Pius X 1

TAPPS Final Four: May 20, 3:30 p.m.: Concordia Lutheran vs. Central. Catholic

Fort Bend Christian Academy defeated defending TAPPS state champ Second Baptist School to advance to next week's TAPPS state tournament.VYPE Media

SOFTBALL

DIVISION III

Saturday’s Game

>> Cypress Christian School 13, Bay Area Christian 1

TAPPS Final Four: May 20, 10 a.m.: Cypress Christian School vs. Holy Cross of San Antonio

DIVISION II

Friday’s Games

>> Fort Bend Christian Academy 11, Second Baptist School 7

>> Lutheran South Academy 9, Hyde Park High School 1

TAPPS Final Four: May 18, 4 p.m.: Fort Bend Christian Academy vs. Lutheran South Academy

DIVISION I

Friday’s Game

>> Incarnate Word High School 8, St. Pius X 2

Saturday’s Game

>> Antonian College Prep 7, St. Agnes Academy 6