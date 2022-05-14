BREAKING: Fort Bend Marshall girls track & field team wins Back-To-Back Class 5A State Championship

AUSTIN - There is a new dynasty brewing on Buffalo Run.

For years, it was the boys track & field team that was winning title after title. From 2015 to 2019, the Buffs won four crowns in five seasons.

In 2021, it was the girls turn to win their first-ever State Championship, but could they replicate the success over again in 2022 just like the boys have been able to do in year's past?

On Saturday, as the Fort Bend Marshall 4X400-meter relay team crossed the finish line inside Mike A. Meyers Stadium, their 3rd place finish put the finishing touches on back-to-back Class 5A State Championships for the program.

Fort Bend Marshall finished with 75 points and beat out Mansfield Timberview for the overall team title. For Fort Bend Marshall High School as a whole, this is the sixth overall title - including boys and girls - in the past eight years.

The Lady Buffs got the scoring started earlier in the day in the field events with a bronze medal finish by Genesis Griffin in the long jump. She reached 19-feet-4.75-inches.

Then, it was time to run.

Fort Bend Marshall senior Tairah Johnson defended her 2021 State Championship in the 100-meter hurdles winning the race with a time of 13.62. Teammate Desirae Roberts finished fourth with a time of 14.20.

When the relays came, the Lady Buffs gathered up big points.

In the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relays, Fort Bend Marshall finished second overall in each race, giving them a whopping 32 points from those silver-medal finishes. In the 4x100, it was Johnson, Cesley Williams, Brittney Green and Janai Williams running a time of 46.26. In the 4x200, it was Green, Johnson, Tyeler Moore and Williams posting a mark of 1:38.05 to take silver.

The Lady Buffs got one point from Cesley in the 400-meter race, where she finished sixth overall (56.66).