WRESTLING WRAP: Klein Has Banner Year On Mat

KLEIN HIGH HAD THE BEST SHOWING ON THE BOYS’ SIDE OF THE BRACKET. THE BEARKATS AS A TEAM FINISHED IN THIRD PLACE OVERALL, SCORING 81 TOTAL POINTS.

Freshman Brandon Carrillo competed well in the 106-pound weight class finishing 6th overall. Carrillo finished the season with a record of 53-16 overall. In the 126-pound weight class, junior Timothy McGuire took third place after defeating South Grand Prairie’s Esteban Duran 15-4. McGuire finished the year 47-8 overall. Senior Roberto Bautista finished third overall in the 145-pound division with a 4-3 victory over Julian Solis of El Paso Pebble Hills. Bautista capped his impressive Klein High career with an overall record of 52-9 in his senior season.

Senior Nicholas Baylis finished fourth overall in the 160-pound weight class for the Bearkats. Baylis finished with a 39-8 record. Sophomore Isaac Sheeren finished 43-10 overall and in 6th place in the 170-pound weight class. Senior Jaidyn Criswell won his first match but fell in his first on the consolation side of the 182-pound bracket finishing 45-7 overall. Senior Robert Morris took home fifth place in the 195-pound division after defeating Ethan Anderson of Cy-Fair 1-0. Morris finished his season with a 37-16 record. Chapel Love took 6th place in the 220-pound weight class and finished with a season record of 41-10.

Ad

For Klein Collins, sophomore Julis Soltero took fifth place in the 106-pound weight class defeating Carrillo of Klein. Soltero finished the season with a 38-8 mark.

In the 132-pound weight class, Klein Cain’s Talim Hussain won two matches at the state meet and finished with a 48-11 record. Also, for Klein Cain, Nico Lozano advanced to the State Quarterfinals. The junior took home third place in the 195-pound division with a 10-6 win over Ethan House of New Braunfels.

On the girls’ side, two wrestlers from Klein ISD made the UIL State Wrestling Tournament.

Klein High’s Lily Alderete had a solid showing. The senior won two matches in the tournament and finished her season with a 32-10 record. Klein Cain’s Elena Gutierrez finished fifth overall in the 128-pound weight class defeating Sabrina Cervantes of San Antonio Lee 6-1. Gutierrez’s overall season record finished at 53-9 overall.