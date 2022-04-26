PAINTING THE CORNERS: Mustangs’ Laris Ready For Season Of Redemption

ESTEBAN LARIS III’S JUNIOR SEASON WAS ESSENTIALLY A WASH. THE LAMAR CONSOLIDATED PITCHER/ INFIELDER WAS PLAGUED WITH A RIGHT ELBOW INJURY ON HIS PITCHING ARM.

“Last year was very disappointing,” Laris said. “I played one game against Kempner just to try it out. The elbow didn’t feel that good, so this year I’m hoping to turn things around.”

Laris suffered the injury in early December of 2020. He played one game at second base and was the designated hitter in a few others before he had to shut it down.

His senior season, however, Laris is hungry for a turnaround. He feels back to 100-percent again, and the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder is ready to show what is missing for the Mustangs.

“I feel ready to go,” he said. “I want to do everything from being a first-team, all-district pitcher and hitter. I feel I can do it all this year. I know how to take care of my body better. I know this season is not a sprint. It’s a marathon.”

Laris started playing baseball at four years old.

“My dad put me into it, and I loved it,” he said. “I loved the freedom of it. Just hit the ball and start running the bases. It was fun, man. A lot of fun. Simple.”

Laris is a humble, hard-working individual. He admires the loyalty of the Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve. His parents are his motivation.

Laris wants nothing more than to make them happy.

“I want to be successful for them,” he said.

Healthy again, he is ready to get back on the mound and show his stuff. Last season was a lost cause for the youngsterm, but he’s looking forward to redemption.

“For me, it’s about dedication,” Laris said. “Hard work. I’ve been on a lot of teams. A lot of years playing baseball. I just want to show what’s been missing.”