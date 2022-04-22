BASEBALL BROTHERHOOD: Klein Oak’s Yorek The Face Of Panther Baseball

LANDEN YOREK’S TRADEMARK?

The flow, of course. Whether his hair is pouring out of his helmet at the plate or under his hat when throwing a nasty curve, the blonde locks give him away every time.

As Yorek enters his senior season, the second teamer will be the leader of the dugout for coach Bo Hernandez and the crew as the Klein Oak Panthers try and scratch back into the playoffs in 2022.

“I’m really looking forward to my senior season to finish up with all the guys I started with,” he said. “We are all pretty close.”

The University of Houston signee has been around the sport for years, playing select baseball with the Banditos to following his older brother Jason as a fan to starting for Klein Oak.

“I really started playing because of my older brother. I just followed in his footsteps,” he said. “My parents have also been very influential in my baseball path. They’ve always pushed me to be my best and want me to be a great as I can be.”

It hasn’t always been just baseball, however.

“I played football up until a few years ago, but baseball is my future,” Yorek said. “I love how the game is so competitive and how hard the work is to succeed.

“I’m a really competitive person. I don’t like losing, so I try and be a leader and do the most I can to not be on the losing end of a game.”

While his competitiveness is his calling card, his versatility is why he became a D1 prospect. He’s a rangy, right-handed pitcher who can touch the 90s on the mound. He can hit to all fields and has the athleticism to run down balls in the outfield.

When he’s not working out or hooping with his friends, Yorek is watching baseball.

“I love Carlos Correa,” he said. “I like his style and how he plays the game the way it should be played.”

After his days at Klein Oak come to a close, the 6-foot-2 utility-man is off to South Main Street – the home of the Houston Cougars.

“It’s a great school, and I love the new facilities,” he said. “The brotherhood they have there is all around.”