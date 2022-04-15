DUGOUT KINGS! : Panthers Eyeing To Get Back Into Playoff Picture

LAST YEAR, KLEIN OAK WAS JUST ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN AT THE PLAYOFFS AS THEY WATCHED DISTRICT-MATES KLEIN CAIN AND KLEIN HIGH TAKE A PAIR OF BERTHS.

Now, the Panthers want their shot at the postseason.

The group is headlined by University of Houston signee Landen Yorek who will step onto the mound and hold down centerfield for the Panthers this season. Joining him up on the mound will be fellow seniors Andrew Weidenfeller and Shane Connell. This trio could prove to be big for Klein Oak. Others to take note of are Jaxon Smith (1B), Gabriel Garner (IF) and William O’Neil (Catcher).