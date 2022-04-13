WELCOME TO THE PARK: Bearkats Looking To Build Off Playoff Appearance

THE KLEIN HIGH BEARKATS MADE IT TO THE BIG DANCE A YEAR AGO OUT OF DISTRICT 15-6A. THE BEARKATS WERE OUSTED IN THE FIRST ROUND BY CYPRESS RANCH BUT LOOK TO BUILD OFF THAT 2021 PLAYOFF APPEARANCE. IT WASN’T THAT LONG AGO – 2018 – THAT THIS PROGRAM MADE A RUN TO THE REGIONAL SEMIFINALS. SO, THEY KNOW HOW TO GET THERE.

A trio of seniors will be a key to the puzzle for head coach Barry Smith.

It will start with outfielder Trent Burton who is signed to play ball at Schreiner University.

Joining him in the outfield will be James Shumate who will hold down center.

Right-handed pitcher and third baseman Seth Thomas will be big on the mound and in the field for the Bearkats in 2022.

