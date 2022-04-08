73º

WEATHER ALERT

Local Sports

Under the Radar Athlete: Vaughn McKeever

Joshua Waclawczyk

Vype

Tags: High School Sports, sports
Under the Radar Athlete: Vaughn McKeever (Copyright (c) 2022 VYPE - All rights reserved)

On this weeks episode of VYPE’s Recruit Spotlight, one of the athletes featured on our Under the Radar Segment was class of 2023 John Cooper QB Vaughn McKeever.

Check out the interview below, and if you or an athlete you know is being under recruited let us know and we will feature them on our show!

Copyright (c) 2022 VYPE - All rights reserved