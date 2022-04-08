THE 411: Ganders’ Senior Outfielder Rebecca Archibald Ready for Big Year

REBECCA ARCHIBALD RANGES THE OUTFIELD FOR THE GANDERS AND WILL DO THE SAME FOR THE UNIVERSITY OF ST. THOMAS NEXT FALL. LAST YEAR, ARCHIBALD EARNED A DISTRICT 22-5A HONORABLE MENTION NOD. VYPE CAUGHT UP WITH THE SENIOR GANDER TO GET INSIDE THE HELMET OF THE LEE STAR.

VYPE: What was it about softball that really drew you to the sport at a young age?

ARCHIBALD: When I was younger, I grew up watching my brother play baseball. I wanted to be just like him, so I started to play t-ball. After two years, my parents suggested I play softball, so I watched some college softball teams and decided to give it a try. What drew me in originally was running the bases and scoring, honestly. A couple of years later, I loved being able to get people out and hitting. This is what continued my passion to play over the years.

VYPE: Outside of softball what do you like to do?

ARCHIBALD: Outside of softball, I love to read and write.

VYPE: What is something not a ton of people know about you?

ARCHIBALD: Not a ton of people know that I have a bow and arrow. Because of where I live, I’m not really able to practice how I liked to, but I would love to really use my bow and arrow more.

VYPE: When you are at the plate, what is going through your mind?

ARCHIBALD: I think about what I should do to go around the defense and get on. I think about whether I should bunt, soft slap, or power slap. Then once I decide, I think about what I need to do to execute what I want.

VYPE: What’s your walk-up song and why?

ARCHIBALD: Unfortunately for high school we do not have walk up songs. If we did, I would like to have Really Really by Kevin Gates because I like the way the song sounds, and it makes me feel confident.

VYPE: What is your Netflix binge?

ARCHIBALD: Criminal Minds

VYPE: What is your favorite all-time movie?

ARCHIBALD: The Benchwarmers

VYPE: What do you see yourself doing in 10 years?

ARCHIBALD: In 10 years, I see myself having a stable job and hopefully starting a family.

VYPE: If you could represent a product, what would it be?

ARCHIBALD: Mine would be Chick-fil-A.