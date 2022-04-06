FUEL THE PLANE: Sterling’s Sylvester Signs with Washington State

DAYS BEFORE THE ANNUAL FEBRUARY NATIONAL SIGNING DAY, BAYTOWN STERLING’S REECE SYLVESTER WAS FACING A MAJOR CHOICE.

On January 29, Sylvester received his first PAC-12 offer from Washington State University. It was on a visit to Pullman, Washington that the free safety had received the offer and committed on the spot.

“The coaching staff is amazing,” Sylvester said. “I got along with all the coaches. It was great. The level of competition I’ll be going up against every week is what I really liked. My future teammates are also nice and genuine. I was talking to guys who had been there for five years and to some of the early enrollees. Everybody was just cool.”

Just days later, Sylvester made it official with the Cougars pulling on a crimson Washington State hat and signing.

“I’ve had to take so many pictures,” Sylvester said with a laugh about the day he signed. “What happened was that nobody knew that I had committed. So, I showed up to school with a different team shirt on. Then, when it was time for me to sign, I had my mom come up and show where I was going, and I put the hat on. That feeling felt good. I’ve never had that feeling before.”

This past season, Sylvester – who played on both sides of the ball for the Rangers – earned the District 9-5A-DI Multi-Purpose Player of the Year honor.

Sylvester hopes that signing with Washington State shows the rest of his teammates, especially the underclassmen, that you can “go DI from anywhere, you just have to show your talent”.

The future Cougar is excited about playing in the PAC-12 and especially in the annual Apple Cup – the game played between Washington and Washington State since 1900.

But what about playing in the bitter cold of late November? Maybe even the snow?

“I’ve always wanted to play in the snow,” Sylvester said. He even has his first pick-six celebration for a snow game fully thought out.

“I run it back, right,” he said. “I turn towards the sideline, I baseball slide, lay back and [finish with a] snow angel.