Katy ISD tags Denton Ryan OC, Elkins High alum Teagle as Paetow head coach

Denton Ryan offensive coordinator and running backs coach Lonnie Teagle confirmed late Wednesday morning he has been hired as head football coach at Paetow High School.

VYPE first reported the news of Teagle’s hiring early Wednesday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., Teagle told VYPE he had officially been notified he had the job following a call from Katy ISD’s human resources department. An official announcement from Katy ISD is expected to come Thursday afternoon.

“THANK YOU DENTON!” Teagle wrote in a Tweet posted at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday. “There’s way to(sic) many great people dear to my heart here, so I’m not calling names. But I will miss you all. My relationships are real, so you’ll always have me.”

Teagle succeeds B.J. Gotte, who left Paetow in late February for the same role at Pearland High School. Gotte started the football program when the school opened in the fall of 2017 and went 35-13 at the helm of the Panthers.

Ad

Teagle spent the last three seasons at Denton Ryan. He was hired as running backs coach in 2019. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in June 2020 and still coached the running backs.

Former Denton Ryan offensive coordinator Lonnie Teagle poses for a photo with his family after the Raiders' area playoff win last season. Teagle was hired as head football coach at Paetow High on Wednesday.Courtesy photo

Ryan went 27-2 during Teagle’s two seasons leading the offense. The Raiders won the Class 5A-Division I championship over Cedar Park, 59-14, in 2020. Last season, Ryan went 12-2 and fell to College Station in the regional final. College Station lost to Paetow in the Class 5A-Division I state title game.

Ryan averaged 46.1 points and 33.9 points, respectively, in the last two seasons under Teagle’s guidance. He has proven to fit schemes and coaching to personnel. Passing accounted for 57 percent of the Raiders’ total yards and 59 percent of their offensive touchdowns in 2020. Rushing accounted for 54 percent of Denton Ryan’s total yards and 58 percent of its offensive touchdowns last season.

Ad

The 2022 season will be Teagle’s 17th in coaching. He previously coached football and track at Coppell High and Denton High.

“Paetow is getting a kid-centered, hard working, energetic winner!” Denton Ryan head coach Dave Henigan wrote in a Tweet.

Teagle is a graduate of Alcorn State University, where he played football from 2001-2004. He was named one of the university’s top 50 greatest football players as a kickoff and punt return specialist. Teagle is Alcorn State’s leader in kickoff and punt returns in a single season.

Teagle is a native Houstonian. He grew up in Missouri and is a graduate of Fort Bend Elkins High School, class of 2000.