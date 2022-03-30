SKY IS THE LIMIT: Nimitz’s Bennett Draws Confidence, Inspiration from Sports

OVER THE PAST FOUR YEARS, SKYLAR BENNETT HAS BUILT A LEGACY AT NIMITZ HIGH SCHOOL. BUT THAT LEGACY BEGAN AT SHOTWELL MIDDLE SCHOOL.

“I was playing basketball in middle school and my coach saw how aggressive I was,” the Merit Honor Roll recipient said. “She pulled me outside and told me I should try the shot put. She saw something I didn’t see in myself and it grew from there.”

Bennett is a varsity basketball letterman for the Cougars, who reached the postseason in February, but is a beast in the ring. She throws the discus and shot, and is one of Houston’ best.

“Reaching the Regionals in Waco was a great memory for me, but I’m looking for State this year,” she said. “I’m looking to throw 40-feet and I’m going to get it.”

Her confidence wasn’t always there, however.

“I started playing sports because I was very antisocial as a kid,” she said. “When I started playing basketball, my personality really came out and I made so many friends. Having success in sports gives you a lot of confidence as a kid. It gives you an identity. I walk around school and people know me. A lot of that has to do with sports.”

Ad

Being a dual-sport star makes her a better all-around athlete.

“Basketball is very physical. You have to be tough physically and mentally and that helps me in track. Basketball has also helped my footwork, which is so important in my throws,” she said. “Track has helped me in basketball from arm strength for getting rebounds to hip explosion. Both sports really play off each other.”

So, what does the future hold for Bennett upon graduation? She has a plan.

“I want to go to Sam Houston and throw for the Bearkats,” she said. “I don’t have any hobbies, so sports are everything I do. I want to do something in the field. I’d like to get into sports law and work on contracts or be a coach myself.”