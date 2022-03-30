Crosby’s PJ Haggerty wins 2022 Guy V. Lewis Award

HOUSTON - PJ Haggerty is the newest member of an elite club - a Guy V. Lewis Award Winner.

On Tuesday, the Crosby High School senior and TCU-signee was named the 11th winner of the Guy V. Lewis Award, which is named after the legendary University of Houston coach.

"It means a lot to win this award," Haggerty said. "The past three years I have been selected [as a finalist] and I finally won. Coach Lewis was a great coach and being mentioned in the conversation with the past couple of winners means a lot to me. I’m just excited they decided to gift me with the Guy V. Lewis Award."

Haggerty helped lead the Cougars to the Region III-5A Championship against Beaumont United this past season. In the Regional Semifinals against Katy Paetow, Haggerty scored 43 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Earlier in the playoffs, against Fort Bend Marshall, Haggerty scored 38 points in the win.

The senior averaged 28 points per game this season.

Ad

"I have played with and coached a lot of really high-end basketball players and PJ is the best scorer I have ever been around," Crosby ISD Athletic Director/Head Football Coach Jerry Prieto told VYPE via text. "Our community loves athletics and PJ has made them very proud. Not only is he a great player but he makes outstanding grades and is a great kid."

Haggerty has been on the radar of many since a young age.

The three-star prospect finished this season ranked No. 13 in the State of Texas by 24/7 Sports. At his combo guard position, Haggerty is ranked No.18 in the nation.

"Haggerty has been in the argument as the top player in his class since eighth grade," VYPE Basketball Insider Ray Meach said. "Now four years later, that argument still stands valid. It takes a very special player with an elite skillset, mindset and work ethic to show night after night and perform at the level that he does. His ability to score the ball has put him into a class of Houston scorers that have gone on to do great things such as De'Aaron Fox, D'Angelo Harrison, and Quentin Grimes to name a few. The TCU Horned Frogs will be getting one of the nation's best three-level scorers."

Ad

Haggerty joins recent winners of the award such as Ramon Walker (2021 - Shadow Creek | University of Houston), Tramon Mark (2020 - Dickinson | University of Houston), Kharee McDaniel (2019 - Klein Forest | Lamar State College) and Quentin Grimes (2018 - College Park | University of Houston | New York Knicks).