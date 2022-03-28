MS. DO-IT-ALL: Bush's Russell Finds Best Self On The Track

RAYLEN RUSSELL FEELS AMAZING. IN COMPETING IN TRACK AND FIELD, THE FORT BEND BUSH SENIOR SAID SHE IS A BETTER VERSION OF HERSELF.

“I feel my mental health has improved the most as an athlete in the last four years, due to my building resilience,” Russell said.

That perseverance has paid off in substantial success.

Russell competes in the 100-meter dash (with a personal record of 12.3 seconds), 200-meter dash (25.79 seconds), 400-meter race (58.21 seconds), 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay and 4x400 relay for the Broncos.

She helped Bush to a silver medal in the 4x200 relay at the Class 6A State Track & Field Meet last year. The Broncos recorded a time of 1:38.51.

Russell ran the second leg of the relay.

“My dedication to this sport makes me feel like a talented athlete, because no matter the day, I will still put 110-percent in,” Russell said.

Russell started running track in the third grade. She fell in love with the adrenaline and rush it offered. She hasn’t slowed since.

VYPE spoke more with Russell.

VYPE: What inspires and motivates you?

RUSSELL: I get my biggest motivation from my nieces to always be a person to look up to. My biggest inspiration is my former school track coach, Jalana Owens, because she is an amazing person that I want to be like one day.

VYPE: What is something people may not know about you, or might misunderstand about you?

RUSSELL: Something people don’t know about me is I love to write. What people misunderstand about me is the process I took to be the woman I am today.

VYPE: What are your goals and expectations for your senior season this spring?

RUSSELL: My goal for the team and myself is staying healthy, strong and getting gold medals at State.