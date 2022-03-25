PATRIOT NATION: Ragsdale tabbed new head coach at Goose Creek Memorial

Daniel Ragsdale has been named the new Goose Creek Memorial Patriot head football coach.

Ragsdale has been the interim coach since previous coach Shannon Carter took an Abilene Christian University assistant coaching job over the holidays. Ragsdale was the offensive coordinator for the Patriots the past few years.

“Becoming a head football coach in state of Texas is one of the greatest honors bestowed on a coach,” he said. “It’s a tight fraternity. I’m ready to build what’s in front of me and take this thing as high as I can.

“It’s going to be a pretty seamless transition as it relates to a program stand-point. The kids know what to expect, so when I was announced, it was just right back to work.”

Ragsdale has learned from the best in the business. He played for and coached under Jacksonville High School coach Danny Long (now Conroe ISD AD). Then he was an assistant at North Shore for coach David Aymond, then coach Brian Ford at Summer Creek and back to North Shore with Jon Kay.

“I’ve been so fortunate to be around some great programs and leaders,” he said. “God has put me in the right places at the right time.

“Each has taught me something different. Coach Long taught me how to become a man and how to treat people at all levels. He was like a dad to me. When I got to North Shore under David Aymond, he gave me so much administration responsibility. I learned program organization. With coach (Jon) Kay, I learned overall program structure and what tremendous program success looks like.”

Now that he’s at the helm of his own ship, what will he change?

“On the field, I want to be more explosive on both sides of the ball and attack, attack and attack. It’s about the tempo in which we work all the time.

“We are going to continue to win over our community,” he said. “The only way to do that is to pay it forward and get down to the feeder pattern – the elementary and junior highs – to build a true Patriot Nation.”