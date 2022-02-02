BREAKING: Shadow Creek dual-sport star commits to PVAMU

Over the past couple of weeks, safety and outfielder DeJuan “Seatbelt” Lewis has been making a life-changing decision... where they want to play at the next level.

The difference for Lewis, however, is that he will be playing two sports in college -- football and baseball. Lewis committed on VYPE Instagram Live to PVAMU, choosing them over Texas State, Nevada and the University of South Dakota.

VYPE talked several times leading up to Lewis' commitment.

VYPE: What made you pick Prairie view A&M over these other schools who offered you?

DeJuan: "When I stepped on campus it instantly felt like home. They blessed me with the opportunity to compete at the next level with in sports. Coach (Bubba) McDowell and the other coaches said they needed a 'dawg' to help them with this HBCU Takeover. The fact that it’s HBCU makes it so much better."

VYPE: What does being able to play both sports at the next level mean to you?

DeJuan: "It truly means the world to me. When I was in 7th grade, I envisioned myself in college playing football and baseball. When I got to high school, I made it a personal goal that I would go to college on a two-way scholarship. My school was brand new and never had a multi-sport athlete sign for a two-way deal, so I wanted to be the first. I was blessed with the opportunity. So playing dual sports at the next level is truly a dream come true."

VYPE: What were some of the deciding factors in making this decision?

Dejuan: "The biggest factor was family. I love them to death and I want them at every game. Another big factor when narrowing my choices down was the chance of going two-way. That was my dream so that’s what my family and I kept pushing out to coaches. And one more factor was playing time. I want to get the opportunity to play. Coach McDowell see's a lot in me and I plan on giving him no less than 1000-percent."

VYPE: What are you most excited about for next year at PVAMU?

DeJuan: “Getting the opportunity to experience life at a HBCU, getting the chance to play with my old teammates and balling out every time my name is called. It’s not if it’ll be called, it’s when.”