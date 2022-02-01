LISTEN UP: Today’s New Four-Letter Word

The new “four-letter word” in this generation is not would you think.

Your traditional “four-letter words” just flow off the tongue too easily these days, unfortunately.

But what strikes the greatest fear from adolescents to 40 Somethings? WAIT.

That’s it, WAIT.

Now, in full disclosure, yours truly is not big fan of the word either, but as I get older it makes so much sense.

“Good things come to those who… wait.” Legendary quote. It’s true.

Ever sent a text too soon after a great date or stupid fight? WAIT. Sleep on it. Let it resonate. Ever jump at your first opportunity or first job that you know is a bad fit? WAIT.

I skew to the world of sports and the life-lessons the game teaches young people like patience, being part of something bigger and overcoming adversity are life-changing.

But no one wants to wait. Everyone wants to get playing time, be the featured star and be the post-game interview. It’s not just kids, but parents and inner-circle influencers.

We are doing everything we can to enable anything but waiting.

If you aren’t the man or woman on your AAU, Select or Showcase basketball, baseball, volleyball or 7 on 7 football team – there is always another team waiting to take on your baggage. Instead, wait your turn and work.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is completely ruining college sports. The way it is set up now is free agency in amateur sports. Not what college sports is all about. It’s a detriment to student-athletes on all levels – the high school, JUCO and youth levels. The optics is completely ridiculous.

Just be patient and WAIT. WAIT your turn. It’s okay to sit, watch, learn. Develop maturity and being a GOOD teammate.

Marinate in the patience. Your time will come and when it does you will be hungry and ready. It will honestly be earned and nothing will be taken for granted moving forward on the field of play or in the game of life.

This goes for you too, parents. Let your kids find their way, even if it is not on your time-table. The discussions at home are so influential. I know exactly how they go. Parents are a huge part of the problem. Don’t lean into the fact that your kid should be playing more or be the star, but preach patience. The cream will always rise to the top, so don’t sink your battleship with your negativity too early.

Look at Joe Burrow. He’s right out of today’s headlines. He waited at Ohio State. He gave it a good shot. He wasn’t a detriment to the Buckeye QB room because he wasn’t playing. When it was time to leave, he did. Now, he is smoking his cigars all the way to the Super Bowl and is the talk of the town in… Cleveland of all places. Hard work, patience, grind, wait for your opportunity. What a concept.

Mac Jones at Alabama… waited and now he’s the future of the New England Patriots.

Josh Allen played at Reedley College as a freshman. Reedley College? Then played three years at Wyoming. He could have gone pro after his junior year, but he WAITED.

Now, look at him.

Look, I’m not saying everyone who waits is going to the NFL, NBA or MLB, but if you can practice patience the long-game of life will be such a better ride.

Just ask the old guy, who wishes he had been more patient.