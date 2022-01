The Woodlands Christian Academy men’s golf team won the TAPPS 5A State Championship last season.

Two of the top golfers from that team including current juniors Aaron Pounds and Jack Usner, who were jostling all during the 2021 season for the top spots at tournaments, including state.

In the summer, Usner and Pounds both verbally committed to golf at Texas A&M. VYPE's Matt Malatesta headed out to the links to catch up with the TWCA golfing duo and future Aggies.