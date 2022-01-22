ON THE PROWL: Klein Oak Programs Have Playoff Potential

THE KLEIN OAK BOYS AND GIRLS SOCCER PROGRAMS COULD BE ON THE CUSP OF PLAYOFF CONTENTION AFTER PUTTING UP COMPETITIVE EFFORTS IN 2021. LET’S START WITH THE LADIES. THE PANTHERS WERE ONE WIN AWAY FROM GETTING INTO THE POSTSEASON AS CAIN AND KLEIN HIGH JUST NUDGED THEM OUT.

Why the optimism? The reason is the return of first-teamers Alaina Nugier and Abby Davis to the huddle. They can defend with the best in the district. Halle Hebert is also a solid defender. Annika Murdoch is going to need to quarterback the squad and get the ball in the net. She was an honorable-mention selection.

While girls are defensive, the boys are offensive. Oak was a game-and-a-half from making the postseason and returns first-team midfielder Francisco Medina and second-teamers Garrett Balmanno and Brian Camacho. Balmanno can score up front and Camacho holds it down in goal. Also, watch out for Fabrizio Fereira in the midfield. With a little more push, both Oak squads could find themselves in the playoffs in 2022.