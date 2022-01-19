THE 411: Rosales Breaking “Curses” at Klein Forest

KLEIN FOREST BROKE ITS “THIRD ROUND CURSE” LAST SEASON AS THE GOLDEN EAGLES WON DISTRICT 15-6A AND REACHED THE REGIONAL SEMIS.

Back in the mix is Rodrigo Rosales, the hammer on defense. The Defensive MVP of the district returns for his senior year with big expectations for himself and his team.

VYPE caught up with the “lead bird” to talk about the 2021-22 season.

VYPE: What has been your soccer timeline?

ROSALES: When I was young, I really didn’t like soccer. My brother played and my parents kept telling me I should play. I would only get in for like five minutes a game. I went hard those five minutes and started getting noticed.

VYPE: Offensive players get all the headlines. What do you love about defense?

ROSALES: I love being physical and running people down. I used to play football and was pretty good at it. When I got to high school, my main focus became soccer. I watch a lot of soccer on TV and on the internet to learn more about my position.

Ad

VYPE: What have you improved on going into your senior season?

ROSALES: I’ve improved my speed and soccer IQ. All I do is just workout, practice and run a lot. I do play a lot of FIFA. My team is Liverpool. It’s sounds crazy but playing FIFA really helps your IQ for the game.

VYPE: What’s your ultimate goal with the sport?

ROSALES: I want to play at a university and also had the opportunity to try out for Club America in Mexico. I plan on playing somewhere after high school.