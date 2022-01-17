LEAN ON ME: Cain's Escontrias Thrives on the Responsibility of Goalie Role

KLEIN CAIN’S SOPHIA ESCONTRIAS FOUND HER PASSION EARLY… SOCCER.

I guess there could be an argument who the alpha is on a soccer team. It could be a mid-fielder who touches the ball the most, or a fast-twitch, goalscoring forward. Most coaches would say the backbone is the goalie.

That is the case at Klein Cain. The Hurricanes made school history last season reaching the Regional Quarterfinals in the UIL playoffs. Protecting the goal was the first-teamer Escontrias. She returns to lead the ‘Canes in 2022.

“Goalies can make or break a game and I like the idea of being there for my team when they need me,” she said. “Not many people will accept the responsibility of being a goalie but as soon as I experienced it, I knew it was the position for me.”

So, why soccer? What drew her to the sport at an early age?

“I love the atmosphere that surrounds the sport,” she said. “I started soccer when I was five-years-old. It’s been my life. I’ve made so many connections through the sport and it’s made me such a confident person.”

Escontrias also pays it forward. The senior enjoys coaching the sport she loves to youth teams in the area. Like any other teen, she tunes into Netflix, loves music and enjoys time with her family.

“I got into coaching as a way to help young kids understand the game and find the love of soccer like my coaches did for me,” she said. She’s also looking to the future.

She’s committed to play soccer at St. Thomas and pursue her next passion.

“I plan on studying biology in college, which will lead me to my goal of earning my doctorate in physical therapy,” she said. “That’s the plan.”