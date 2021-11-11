Houston Astros searching for Shooting Stars

The Houston Astros are searching for next season’s Shooting Stars team members.
According to the Houston Astros webpage, the organization is “seeking dynamic, well-spoken and talented individuals with drive and dedication to create a family-friendly atmosphere and interactive experience for our fans at Houston Astros home games.”
Auditions start promptly at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Doors will open at 8 a.m. for check-in and walk-up registrations; however, advance registration is strongly encouraged.
Candidates should arrive wearing form-fitting athletic wear that conceals their midriff, athletic shoes, and a face covering, if not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Click here for information and online registration.
The deadline to register for auditions is Tuesday, Nov. 16.