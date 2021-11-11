72º

Houston Astros searching for Shooting Stars

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Here's how you can become an Astros' Shooting Stars (KPRC)

The Houston Astros are searching for next season’s Shooting Stars team members.

According to the Houston Astros webpage, the organization is “seeking dynamic, well-spoken and talented individuals with drive and dedication to create a family-friendly atmosphere and interactive experience for our fans at Houston Astros home games.”

Auditions start promptly at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. for check-in and walk-up registrations; however, advance registration is strongly encouraged.

Candidates should arrive wearing form-fitting athletic wear that conceals their midriff, athletic shoes, and a face covering, if not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Click here for information and online registration.

The deadline to register for auditions is Tuesday, Nov. 16.

