GO ASTROS: Houston Astros official division champs merchandise now available

The Houston Astros have clinched the American League West Division title.
New merchandise celebrating the Astros’ win is now available through the MLB shop.
We're just getting started. 🤘 #ForTheHPosted by Houston Astros on Friday, October 1, 2021
Merchandise includes apparel for adults and children in addition to collectibles such as a Silver Mint Coin and framed collage.
