Local Sports

GO ASTROS: Houston Astros official division champs merchandise now available

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Astros fans celebrate AL West Division title
The Houston Astros have clinched the American League West Division title.

New merchandise celebrating the Astros’ win is now available through the MLB shop.

We're just getting started. 🤘 #ForTheH

Posted by Houston Astros on Friday, October 1, 2021

Merchandise includes apparel for adults and children in addition to collectibles such as a Silver Mint Coin and framed collage.

Click here to check out the Astros’ official division champs merchandise line.

