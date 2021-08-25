Star third baseman Alex Bregman returns today to Houston Astros lineup

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman fields ground balls before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Houston. Bregman has been on the injured list. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

After being out since mid-June, Alex Bregman is making his long-awaited return to the Houston Astros lineup on Wednesday.

The star third baseman’s been rehabbing a strained quad muscle and hasn’t played since June 16.

After multiple stints with the Triple-A Sugar Land Skeeters, and a particularly successful recent stint where he hit .462 with 4 RBI in his last three games, Bregman is finally back, as Astros manager Dusty Baker announced following Tuesday’s Astros 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.

The two-time All-Star had some reaction on Twitter on Wednesday morning. The Astros are readying for an afternoon game at Minute Minute Park against the Royals, with gametime slated for 1:10 p.m.

Bregman has thus far played 59 games this season for an Astros team that currently leads the American League West division with a 74-52 record. In those 59 games, Bregman is batting .275 with seven home runs and 34 RBI.