Xfinity Sports Desk: What to watch this week

HOUSTON – Happy Thanksgiving week!

It’s a big week for at least two of Houston’s pro franchises, as the Houston Texans play the traditional Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions and the Houston Rockets continue building their roster.

Turkey Day football

The Detroit Lions and Thanksgiving is a tradition.

This year that tradition includes the Houston Texans, and both teams have coaching staffs coming from the Bill Belichick tree.

The Texans fired ex-Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, while the Lions have struggled under former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

This is a winnable game for the Texans and Patricia is in the firing line with a 13-28-1 career record as a head coach.

Keeping Harden

The Houston Rockets made one big move during NBA Free Agency, in essence, trading Robert Covington (to Portland) and flipping the return to sign and trade for Christian Wood.

Wood is a versatile big man and had a breakout season last year.

All of this is in the shadow of James Harden, who reportedly is trying to get traded to Brooklyn. Houston’s main goal this offseason is keeping the former MVP.

High school sports

High school football is wrapping up with plenty of games on Black Friday, and high school basketball has tipped off with Thanksgiving week coming as a ramp-up in games.

Teams are trying to get ready for the state playoffs, all while trying to make sure there are no COVID cancellations.