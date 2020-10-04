Texans fans head back to NRG Stadium for the first time amid COVID-19

HOUSTON – The roaring of the Texans fans is back at NRG Stadium. Some of them were able to watch their team in-person for the first time this season.

On Sunday, up to 13,000 fans were allowed to be inside the stadium. Masks were required, and there was no tailgating.

The Texans lost to the Vikings 31-23, but fans say they were still excited to watch the game.

“The game was absolutely tremendous. It’s good to be back in the stadium,” said fan Sheila Shackleford.

Fans say the experience was great, and they are happy to cheer on the Texans while practicing social distancing.

“You always have to work it out to see how it is instead of opening back up and then you have the numbers going back up again then there we are slowing down and shutting down,” said fan Brenda Clay.

“It was alright. A pretty good game came down to the last play,” said fan Deandre Ramos.

All fans were required to wear a face mask, and there were signs all over the stadium that reminded people to practice social distancing.

“Everybody wore their mask and really wanted to mask up so it was pretty easy,” Shackleford said.

“Best experience ever! I mean you got nobody around you. There are no lines for bathrooms, food, beer anything. You want you can relax spread out and it’s super safe,” said fan Dave Pond.

The Texans are 0-4. They will try to get their first win next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.