2020 St. John XXIII Volleyball Preview: Presented by Athlete Training + Health

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

VYPE previewed 10 private school teams in this year's VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview. Here is one of the Dark Horses - the St. John XXIII Lions.

St. John XXIII Lions

The Lions of St. Johns XXIII made school history in 2019 reaching the Regional Round, before losing to Concordia Lutheran. The ring leader is senior setter Blair Moreland, who earned first-team, all-state honors. Her most lethal weapon is Laci Gratkowski (Texas A&M- Corpus Chrisi-commit), who was an honorable-mention selection. Gratkowski is one of the most powerful hammers in the state. She will be joined by Bridget Thompson on the outside as a potent one-two punch in Class 6A District 4. This is the year for the Lions to become the pride of the Houston-area private school landscape.

