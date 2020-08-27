2020 Frassati Catholic Volleyball Preview presented by Athlete Training + Health

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

VYPE previewed 10 private school teams in this year's VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview. Here is one of the Dark Horses - the Frassati Catholic Falcons.

Fassati Catholic Falcons

Frassati Catholic has been to back-to-back-to-back TAPPS Regional playoff rounds. Will Frassati Catholic spike through the glass ceiling in 2020? The Falcons won their district in 2019 and return several decorated athletes. The Bodunrin sisters – Alexis and Andrea – are the headliners as the team's leading hitter and setter. Alexis had a breakout freshman year that saw here earn first-team, all-district honors. The senior Andrea was a second-teamer. Libero Janelle Padilla also returns as a first-team selection, while senior middle blocker Catherine Briers return after a second-team nod. Coach Katie Hoff has built a solid program and will now hand it over to assistant Trina Searcy. This team has the looks of making school history this season.

