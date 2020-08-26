Tompkins QB patiently waiting his turn

Patience, young fella.

The most difficult part of being a QB can be patience. Waiting for your turn to come while putting in hours and hours of work can be mental warfare.

Katy Tompkins' Cole Francis is learning patience much like his favorite player Joe Burrow did at Ohio State and then LSU.

The 6-foot-3 signal-caller enters his junior season playing behind four-star recruit Jalen Milroe, who has verbally committed to Alabama.

It's a tough spot but he understands his role. With a 4.2 GPA, Francis keeps his head up and stays ready. Football can be a funny game and you never know when an opportunity will present itself.

VYPE caught up with Francis at a workout with his QB coach Mike Quinn, who starred at Stephen F. Austin before playing professionally for 10 seasons in the NFL and CFL.