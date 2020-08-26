2020 The Woodlands Christian Academy Volleyball Preview presented by CertaPro Painters

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

VYPE previewed 10 private school teams in this year's VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview. Here is one of the Sleepers - The Woodlands Christian Academy Warriors.

The Woodlands Christian Academy Warriors

TWCA landed eight players on all-district teams in 2019. Of the eight, seven are set to return for the 2020 season. Knowing that, people around Warrior nation should be excited about the prospects of the upcoming year. Abigail Adams returns for her senior year after being a first-team, all-district pick. Second-teamers returning include McKenna Meadors, Katie Wise and Brooke Harris. Wise and Harris were just freshmen last year. Finally, Katie Tucker, Reese Ray and Avery Buck were named honorable mention. Having all those pieces back – TWCA could definitely make a run at the playoffs.

