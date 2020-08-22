Deshaun Watson wants to bring the Texans an NFL championship

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans kick off the NFL season, in less than three weeks, in the place where their previous season ended: Kansas City.

During a Zoom interview on Friday, quarterback Deshaun Watson is confident in his improvement during the offseason.

Here are the top three most interesting things he said.

Watson wants a championship

Watson said he wants to bring a championship to Houston.

“Oh, that’s top priority,” he said. “That’s for sure. I’m trying to pull a big three. I won a state championship, I won a national championship, so of course, I’m trying to get a Super Bowl. I’m trying to, of course, be legendary. That’s my word since college and for me to be that I have to win a Super Bowl and definitely win it with the Houston Texans. We’ve never won one here before and we haven’t even come on the brink of winning one. We’ve got to get to that game before that, and then of course we can think about that. But yeah, I’m trying to create history and continue that and make it a dynasty.”

The mental side of football

Watson said there is always room to improve, especially on the mental side.

“Making sure you see different things on film,” he said. “I’m always, each and every week, each and every practice, trying to gain so much information where I can do different little techniques and details on reading defenses. Sometimes they win, sometimes I win, but I always try to make sure that’s the majority of the game. After that, I just let my athletic ability and my IQ and just kind of reacting and my gut feeling takes over, just play football. That’s a lot of the time being. A lot of the mental part is pre-snap and then right when I get the ball, then after that I just react and play football.”

All about me

“Just trying to be more detailed and just trim down the MEs – the mental errors,” Watson said. “If we can do that, and of course stay healthy – that’s a big key – I feel like we can have the opportunity. In that last game against the Chiefs, we started off right, we continued, but once we hit that wall and they got momentum we have to continue to flip that momentum and learn how to do that. There were a lot of games last year where we couldn’t do that – Baltimore, Denver, Kansas City. Three games right there where if we can stop that momentum and get back in the game, who knows how those games turn out and what we could have done in them. Just the mental errors and the little details and stopping the momentum of the other team. If we just focus on the next play, we’ll be fine.”