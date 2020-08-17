Hays' Strasser To Leave Home With Commitment Flip To Missouri

It looked like 2021 Hays High School volleyball prospect Trista Strasser was going to stay home in Hays County. But, a change of heart ultimately led her to a different college decision in September 2019.



"I decommitted from Texas State almost a year ago," said Strasser. "I loved the coaches, but I decided that it wasn't a right fit for me."

She waited a few months after her decision to talk to other college programs. She ultimately found what she was looking for at the University of Missouri. The opportunity in Columbia excited her so much that she committed to the Tigers on August 17, 2020.

"I knew deep down that Missouri was right for me," said Strasser. "They have the right degree I want to pursue, either forensics or special education, a beautiful campus, and an amazing volleyball program with awesome coaches that I've really built an amazing relationship with."



"I'm [also] really excited about becoming an adult and getting out and just showing the world what I can do and building new relationships," she added.

Strasser left her recruiting off the court last school year and it paid off. She was named a UIL 25-6A first-team all-district player during the 2019 Texas high school volleyball season and a second-team all-district athlete during the 2019-2020 Texas high school basketball campaign. She's been working to top those marks during the 2020-2021 athletic calendar.

"The past several months have been crazy for everyone but, for me, I just made sure that I finished my classes and stayed in the gym as much as I could," said Strasser. "Going into my senior year, I'm going to be a positive leader by being my cheerful self."

But, as much work as she put in, she also found a nice balance of fun activities to keep her busy during her free time.

"Something that a lot of people don't know about me is that I can paint and I love to swim," said Strasser.

