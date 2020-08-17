2020 Foster Volleyball Preview: Presented by Athlete Training + Health

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

VYPE previewed 30 public school teams in this year's VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview. Here is one of the Dark Horses - the Foster Falcons.

Foster Falcons

Morgan Hunter (141-80) enters her sixth season leading the Foster Falcons. Last year, Foster finished 27-18 overall and reached

the area round. Foster returns four starters off that team and will have Class 4A State Champion Fulshear join their district. Leading the Falcons will be Annie Creery (Hill College), Kiley Smink, Mackenzie Palmer and Alexis Obialo. Last year, Creery (472 digs) and Obialo (62 blocks, .269 hitting percentage) earned first-team, all-district honors. Smink was named second-team, all-district after leading the team in kills with 251. Palmer was named honorable mention. Foster is not far removed from making the Regional Tournament (2018) and eye getting back there in 2020.





